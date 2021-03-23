World Wind & Solar Adds Turbine O&M Service to Company Offerings

World Wind & Solar (WWS), a provider of operations and maintenance services for utility-scale wind and energy storage system (ESS) assets, says it is expanding its service offering with the addition of A & A Wind Pros Inc., an Oklahoma-based provider of wind turbine cleaning, repair and maintenance services.

The addition of A & A Wind Pros to the WWS team further expands the company’s portfolio of services to include wind turbine tower cleaning (internal and external), blade cleaning, and yaw puck removal and installation services. WWS also provides break-in maintenance, scheduled and emergency services, major component exchange, composite repairs, technical troubleshooting, engineered solutions, and parts and logistics to wind turbine OEMs and asset owners throughout the U.S.

“The addition of A & A Wind Pros supports our continued mission to be a total solutions provider to our nation’s critical energy infrastructure,” says Travis Dees, vice president of operations at WWS. “A & A Wind Pros is a well-established maintenance company with more than a decade of experience in the industry. They share our commitment to environmental responsibility, making them an ideal addition to our team.”

Over the past year, WWS has continued to experience rapid growth and worked to enhance its service capabilities. With approximately 600 technicians working throughout the country, WWS says it is one of the largest independent service providers (ISP) in the renewable energy industry, serving a wide range of OEMs, asset owners and operators.

