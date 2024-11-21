Gulf Wind Technology Leverages 3D Printing in Wind Turbine Design

Gulf Wind Technology has begun using Stratasys additive manufacturing solutions in its testing of the company’s wind turbine models.

By adopting Stratasys’ Neo stereolithography technology, Gulf Wind Technology says it has reduced the design and fabrication cycle for wind tunnel models, adding that the technology allows for features, such as pressure taps for airflow data.

“Our work with Gulf Wind Technology demonstrates how manufacturers are adopting additive manufacturing where it makes the most sense for their business,” adds Rich Garrity, chief business unit officer at Stratasys.





“By leveraging its unique advantages, Gulf Wind Technology can rapidly prototype and test complex designs, greatly improving their efficiency and ability to innovate. This is a perfect example of how 3D printing is expanding its place on the manufacturing floor alongside traditional methods.”