Ocean Winds Celebrates Final Moray West Wind Turbine Install

Ocean Winds (OW) has installed the final wind turbine at the 882 MW Moray West offshore wind farm and is on the way to fully commissioning the project

The company used Siemens Gamesa SG 14-222 DD wind turbines for the project. Supplied with Power Boost, each turbine can generate 14.7 MW of output, making them the largest offshore commercial turbines in Europe.

Pre-assembly activity of the 60 turbines has been managed by Siemens Gamesa, which also manufactured the blades for the project at their facility in Hull, U.K.





Siemens Gamesa has been marshaling turbine components at Port of Nigg, from where Cadeler heavy lift vessel Wind Orca undertook the installation. Siemens Gamesa’s technicians on land and on board the vessel have overseen the installation and are set to commission each turbine.

“What a journey, and what a result,” says Pete Geddes, project director of Moray West.

“Subsea surveys, boulder clearance, bomb disposal, scour protection, monopiles, vibro-hammers, transition pieces, cables, onshore and offshore substations. And finally, the deployment of the world’s largest capacity offshore wind turbine to date. Moray West really has set the bar high in terms of both technological innovation, and rock-solid project execution. More important than ever, the project has been delivered on time, on budget and with the highest level of quality. Delivered by the best team in the business. Congratulations to every person in Moray West. You can feel very proud of this tremendous milestone.”

The wind farm is nearing the end of the construction phase and is due to become operational next year.