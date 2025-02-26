Farewell, North American Windpower

After more than two decades serving our audience of wind power professionals, North American Windpower is retiring the brand and sunsetting its operations.

Launched in 2002, NAW was the first publication dedicated to the U.S. and Canadian wind power markets, filling a much-needed space in the B2B media segment.

In 2002, the North American market was in its infancy, with only a handful of utility-scale projects in California and in the wind belt. NAW covered explosive growth over the next 20 years, and today we measure this energy sector in hundreds of gigawatts, not megawatts.





NAW wants to thank our dedicated audience and advertisers for being with us on this amazing journey. We have all come a long way and wish our friends the best of luck in the coming decades.