vHive Unveils Autonomous Turbine Inspection Drones

vHive has released autonomous drone technology, meant to assist in offshore wind turbine inspections.

By enabling companies to perform autonomous inspections with off-the-shelf drones, vHive says its platform allows companies to perform inspections in-house, managing their portfolio without reliance on third-party contractors. It adds that the platform is powered by computer vision and machine learning technologies to support data capture and the generation of digital twin models. This enables analysis for actionable operational and business insights, allowing operators to prioritize maintenance needs, reduce downtime and enhance turbine lifespan.

“We’re proud to set a new standard for offshore wind turbine inspections,” says Yariv Geller, co-founder and CEO of vHive.





“Our technology is designed to be as intuitive as it is powerful, allowing companies to bring inspections in-house without compromising on quality. This breakthrough highlights the transformative potential of our solutions, not just for wind farms in varied environments, but for the entire renewable energy sector.”

The company’s all-in-one platform enables companies to manage their entire renewable energy portfolio seamlessly, from a single interface, making it easier than ever for them to bring these inspections in-house and take control of their operational data.

The company is venture-backed by PSG, Octopus Ventures, Deutsche Telekom and StageOne.