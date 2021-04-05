WindESCo’s Turbine Analytics Software Receives DNV Approval

WindESCo, a renewable energy performance analytics company, has received approval from DNV, an international accredited registrar and classification society, for its Energy Improvement Analysis Method 3.0.

The method uses machine learning to evaluate energy improvement of wind turbines following upgrades to underperforming turbines. Using machine learning, WindESCo is able to compare how the performance of adjusted turbines compares to control turbines, normalizing for differences in turbine location and other variables. The DNV review included a detailed look at the methodology, data selection, uncertainty quantification and reporting requirements.

“What sets WindESCo apart in the industry is that our analytics do more than identify problems at wind turbines and farms by also providing solutions to fix them and subsequently measure the results,” says Blair Heavey, CEO of WindESCo. “The vetting by DNV validates that our “measure” procedures are scientifically sound. I’m extremely proud of the R&D team here at WindESCo, which possesses deep knowledge of wind science, engineering and machine learning – and has worked together to translate that knowledge to a scalable solution we can bring to our customers.”

This latest iteration of WindESCo’s energy improvement analysis replaces a version approved by DNV in 2019. The updates were made to better measure small changes in wind turbine performance and improve accuracy. The model is currently being utilized at over 20 wind farms around the world in an effort to measure improvement to annual energy production (AEP) made through the company’s algorithms and software solutions. The approval by DNV of its most current energy improvement analysis is an important proof point as the company seeks to scale its services.

Photo Source