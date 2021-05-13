Wind Turbine Technician Academy Receives Quality Management Systems Certification

The Wind Turbine Technician Academy at Kalamazoo Valley Community College recently received a three-year certification of approval for ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Systems from Lloyd’s Register. Lloyd’s Register is accredited to certify critical infrastructures to meet more than 700 external or internal standards, rules, codes or directives.

The Wind Turbine Technician Academy at Kalamazoo Valley teaches 85% of the course through hands-on learning. Students attend Monday through Friday, eight hours a day for 24 weeks. It is the only competency-based program in the country which has earned certification by the Bildungszentrum für Erneuerbare Energien (BZEE) Renewable Energy Education Center, a training provider for wind turbine technicians in Europe and North America.

“Certification to ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Systems allows us to remain BZEE certified and also certified to continue delivering many of our safety programs,” says Tom Sutton, director of wind energy and technical services at Kalamazoo Valley. “Quality management goes hand-in-hand with safety management. Part of the ISO 9001:2015 certification is specifically addressing how the organization manages risk in all aspects of the operation.”

The Wind Turbine Technician Academy provides a fast track to high-demand jobs. Because the program was created in partnership with wind turbine manufacturers, wind energy employers, logistics and maintenance firms, the training content is exclusively focused on teaching the skills and abilities needed for employment.

The next Wind Turbine Technician Academy begins July 6, and applications are now being accepted. For more information on the academy and its course offerings, click here.

Photo: The Wind Turbine Technician Academy’s Program Brochure