Vestas Looking to Hire Wind Technicians in Iowa

Vestas says its Wind Technician program in Iowa is rapidly growing. Job seekers with transferable skills from the automotive, agricultural, manufacturing, electrical, railway, aviation and transportation industries are encouraged to apply.

Vestas is immediately filling multiple positions with various levels of experience for roles throughout the state of Iowa. Qualified candidates may be eligible for a sign-on bonus and relocation package. The technician role is to maintain and troubleshoot complex hydraulic and electrical control circuits to service wind turbines. Technicians receive extensive paid training at Vestas’ facility in Portland, Ore.

“Energy is critical for society to function and to mitigate the long-term economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are committed to hiring and retaining the best talent to help ensure stable energy supply for the future,” says Jesse Thomason, lead recruiter for Vestas.

Vestas is committed to providing continuous training and career growth opportunities to its employees. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics, wind turbine technician roles are expected to increase 57% by 2028.

In addition to a safe work environment and competitive salary, Vestas has a comprehensive benefits plan. Among the many perks, Vestas offers health care, dental, vision, paid time off (PTO), generous 401(k) plan, tuition assistance and much more.

Interested candidates can learn more about the positions available and watch a day in the life of a wind tech by clicking here.