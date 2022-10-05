Ventus Converts Wind Turbine Rotor into Monitoring System

Ventus Group has launched TripleCMAS, a product that converts the wind turbine rotor and swept area into a condition monitoring and alarm system.

This next-generation data-driven rotor monitoring system is based on data collected wirelessly from the rotor, whereafter algorithms using machine learning and artificial intelligence analyze the data. The independent and flexible system converts the rotor and the entire swept area into a measuring instrument for wind turbines, complete with live dashboard and alarm systems that alert operators when specified thresholds per algorithm are exceeded.

The multi-modular solution includes easy-to-install sensor nodes that, when used in conjunction with Ventus Group’s future LEDS product, also becomes a monitoring and alarm system on the efficiency of the lighting and electrostatic discharge system from each individual wind turbine blade. Weighing less than 200 grams, the sensor nodes can be retrofitted to the turbine tower and inside of blades for wireless, remote sensing. Located in the nacelle, the data collection and data processing box is designed specifically for wind turbines, with the Ventus Data Processing Unit securely transferring analytics and alarms to the operator’s dashboard and Ventus Central Server.

The TripleCMAS provides alarms and a real-time dashboard, enabling operators to perform trend- and across fleet analysis to detect failures at an early stage. This reduces risks and ultimately extends the lifetime of the turbine using a host of algorithms monitoring wind speed and direction, turbulence intensity, relative blade pitch angles, punctual shocks in the blade structure, movements in the foundation, to mention a few.

“TripleCMAS is the perfect system for wind farm operation, management and revenue optimization,” says Poul-Anker Lübker, Ventus Group’s CTO. “This revolutionary patented rotor monitoring technology helps operators make significant maintenance savings, while increasing the efficiency and return-on-investment of the asset. TripleCMAS signals the future of wind turbine data management and is now available on a global scale with Ventus.”