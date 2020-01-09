Siemens Gamesa Acquires Assets and IP from Senvion

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has closed on a deal to acquire Senvion’s European service assets and intellectual property (IP).

The transaction adds approximately 9 GW of serviced fleet and operations in 13 countries. The addition of the Senvion assets marks an important step in the company’s L3AD2020 strategic program and strengthens its competitive position in its multi-brand portfolio, notes the company.

“This has been a unique opportunity for consolidation, a win for all parties and a perfect match for Siemens Gamesa,” says Markus Tacke, CEO of Siemens Gamesa. “By integrating these assets and highly skilled professionals, we will improve our position as a leading global service partner at a crucial moment for the wind industry’s growth. The transaction also offers Senvion’s customers a long-term solution for their servicing needs, following Senvion’s insolvency.”

Siemens Gamesa will now service an even broader range of wind turbine technologies. The Senvion service fleet will increase the Siemens Gamesa multi-brand footprint to more than 10 GW and its fleet under maintenance to approximately 69 GW.

Senvion Deutschland – and its European subsidiaries – were acquired as part of the transaction and will now operate within the Siemens Gamesa Service Unit.

Siemens Gamesa will update information on the acquisition and integration of Senvion assets on February 4.

Photo: An inside look at a Senvion turbine