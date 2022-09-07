Qii.AI, Skydio Partner on Automated Infrastructure Inspections with Drone Tech

Qii.AI, a digital inspection software provider for infrastructure, is partnering with Skydio, a U.S.-based drone manufacturer, to make drone-powered inspection more efficient and effective for customers across North America, including wind farm inspection needs.

Skydio’s adaptive scanning software, Skydio 3D Scan, extends the company’s autonomous flight engine with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) skills that automate photographic data collection and mapping tasks ranging from infrastructure asset inspection to crime and accident scene reconstruction. Qii.AI is a web-based platform that empowers remote, collaborative inspections of critical infrastructure assets such as bridges, dams and wind turbines.

Through this integration, customers using Skydio 3D Scan software will now be able to utilize Qii.AI’s computer-assisted detection and quantification of corrosion-related defects. This integration will make inspection of large, complex structures significantly more efficient, while reducing the time required by inspectors to identify and classify defects.

“Skydio’s computer vision navigation and autonomous data capture capabilities, combined with the Qii system’s automatic corrosion, crack and defect detection algorithms, are a leap forward in remote digital inspection possibilities,” says Qii.AI CEO Michael H. Cohen.