MISTRAS Obtains Patent for Wind Blade Monitoring Technology

MISTRAS Group Inc. has received U.S. patent #11168668 for the technology behind Sensoria, its 24/7/365 rotor blade monitoring system and sensors that enable blade integrity management for wind turbine owners and operators.

Sensoria is a remote rotor blade monitor that detects and reports damages in real-= time, including cracks, lightning strikes, skin ruptures and perforations (including those caused by leading-edge erosion), delaminations and more. By sending immediate damage alerts to operators, Sensoria enables them to maximize blade uptime and generating capacity while preventing damages from worsening.

“Wind turbines may be at the forefront of the 21st-century energy industry, but the tools available for maintaining them have historically lagged further behind,” says CEO and president Dennis Bertolotti. “Sensoria bridges this gap and provides value for owners and operators by helping to detect problems before their turbine assets are forced offline, and this new patent helps protect the investment we have made in developing this innovative technology.”

By “listening” for signs of damage before they become visible, Sensoria incorporates MISTRAS Group’s acoustic emission (AE) technology for the early detection of trouble. With Sensoria, wind energy organizations gain “Edge-to-Edge Intelligence” to transform their wind blade integrity management.

“Sensoria empowers our customers to operate more productively, cost-effectively and safely,” states Jon Wolk, MISTRAS Group’s senior executive vice president and COO. “The combination of our advanced technology, monitoring expertise, and maintenance resources digitalizes the blade integrity management process for our wind energy customers, helping to minimize maintenance costs and maximize uptime.”