AMSOIL Receives World’s First APQP4Wind Certification

AMSOIL INC. has received the APQP4Wind certification – the world’s first lubricant supplier to do so.

APQP4Wind is a nonprofit organization founded by global wind turbine manufacturers and suppliers. Its mission is to standardize and simplify processes that ensure product quality across the wind industry. The organization strengthens and facilitates relationships between manufacturers and suppliers to increase efficiency.

“We’ve worked hard to reach this milestone,” says Dave Meyer, vice president of wind and industrial business at AMSOIL. “Being the world’s first lubricant supplier to become an APQP4Wind member demonstrates the quality of our products for wind assets. It offers additional assurance to our wind customers that they’re getting the best possible lubricants for their equipment.”

When AMSOIL entered the wind industry in 2005, wind-asset managers were struggling to find a wind-turbine gearbox lubricant capable of delivering superior protection without requiring frequent and expensive oil changes. Many asset managers could expect a high percentage of their gearboxes to fail within the first 10 years of a 20-year design life, driving up operating costs.

AMSOIL says it developed an innovative synthetic gearbox lubricant that delivers superior protection and significantly longer service life in the demanding conditions in which turbines operate. It has a proven record of more than 10 years of continuous run time with no additive top-offs, which helps turbine gearboxes last as designed, or longer, reducing maintenance and costs. AMSOIL also formulates hydraulic oil, grease and other products for the wind industry.

Today, nearly half the wind turbines in the U.S. use AMSOIL products and global shares are rising steadily in China, India, Brazil and Europe – many operators now specifically require use of AMSOIL synthetic lubricants in their wind assets. AMSOIL says earning APQP4Wind membership is the company’s latest achievement as it continues to support and strengthen renewable energy.

