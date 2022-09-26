GE Chooses Onyx Insight for Wind Turbine Condition Monitoring

GE Renewable Energy has selected ONYX Insight, an independent data analytics and engineering experts, as the sole provider of condition monitoring solutions for its onshore wind turbines.

GE Renewable Energy plans to install ONYX Insight’s drivetrain monitoring solutions, combining both hardware and software, across more than 7,000 turbines over the next several years. The deal enables GE Renewable Energy to utilize advanced condition monitoring solutions while also combining data analytics solutions provided by both parties to ensure the most accurate insights for GE’s fleet and its customers.

“We were impressed with ONYX Insight’s innovative products and services, as well as their collaborative attitude and agility as an independent service provider,” says Brian Case, chief digital officer for digital services, part of GE Renewable Energy. “We believe their monitoring technology and collaboration will ensure the best running fleet with the highest availability to continue lowering the levelized cost of energy. We are excited to work with ONYX Insight to achieve these goals.”

“We are very proud to be selected by GE and to offer our services to support the continued advancement of the wind sector,” states Bruce Hall, CEO at ONYX Insight. “The benefits of installing quality CMS solutions at the point of manufacture have been a consistent theme of our reports and research findings, as it is one of the best ways to fully maximize asset life and the full potential of wind energy. It’s brilliant to be putting this into practice with one of the industry’s major players.”