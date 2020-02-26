Euclid Granted Patent for Epoxy Grout Aggregate Used in Turbine Bases

The Euclid Chemical Co., a manufacturer of products for the concrete and masonry construction industry, has been awarded a new patent for its dust-limiting aggregate, DL Technology, which is used in Euclid Chemical’s line of E3 epoxy grouts.

E3-Xtreme is a three-component, high-flow epoxy grout with high compressive strength, low compressive creep and outstanding effective bearing area. It is characterized by extremely fast compressive strength development and excellent flowability, both of which are properties that are critical for extreme installations, such as the grouting of wind turbine column bases.

The patented technology was developed by Euclid Chemical researchers to support worker safety by reducing the amount of dust released into the environment during epoxy grout handling and mixing. This unique aggregate is a progressive approach to OSHA’s Respirable Crystalline Silica standard, which became effective in 2017 and requires employers to limit construction workers’ exposure to crystalline silica, a known cause of silicosis and other lung diseases.

In the industrial manufacturing market, re-grouting is an ongoing process as the equipment is moved or replaced, and environmental factors affect even the most durable grout.

Euclid Chemical’s line of epoxy grouts is formulated with contractor-friendly features, including easy installation, flowability, and soap and water cleanup. Plus, it eliminates the need for workers to construct dust-free clean rooms around grouting areas.