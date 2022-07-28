Eickhoff Begins Using of KenzFigee Up-Tower Crane for Wind Turbine Gearboxes

KenzFigee has delivered its latest generation Heli-Hook up-tower crane for gearbox component exchanges to Eickhoff. The crane will be used to exchange gearbox components on wind turbines with a maximum hub height of 140 meters.

Eickhoff will be the first gearbox manufacturer using KenzFigee’s up-tower crane technology for safer, smarter and more efficient wind turbine gearbox repairs. Compared to the traditional cranes, this Heli-Hook up-tower crane is fully electric, with 75% less carbon footprint.

The compact, lightweight and containerized Heli-Hook is part of the KenzFigee up-tower crane range for WTG maintenance and repairs ranging up to a SWL capacity of 70 tons. It is specifically designed to be placed temporarily on top of wind turbines for major component exchanges and/or repairs in a wind turbine nacelle. Besides driving down overall costs, the cranes offer many benefits over using the larger and more costly traditional land-based mobile cranes and, unlike traditional cranes, the up-tower cranes are powered by the wind turbine itself, generating zero CO2.

“The delivery of the Heli-Hook to Eickhoff is a new milestone for our organization. The first gearbox manufacturer to use this new crane technology for their own service centers across Europe,” says Robert de Rijcke, CCO of KenzFigee. “We wish our client Eickhoff successful and safe operations.”