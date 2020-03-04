Ducommun Licenses WSU Tech for Wind Turbine Lightning Protection

Ducommun Inc., a company that specializes in the design and manufacture of segmented lightning diverter strips and protection devices, has signed an exclusive licensing agreement with Wichita State University (WSU) for advanced lightning-strike protection technology to be used on wind turbines.

Ducommun officials said they will further develop and commercialize the lightning diversion system (LDS) technology, originally developed at WSU’s National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR), and offer it to targeted wind turbine original equipment manufacturers and operators in the U.S. and select international markets.

“I am very pleased to announce the exclusive agreement between Lightning Diversion Systems and Wichita State University to license and further develop this advanced lightning protection technology for a segment of the wind turbine market,” says Stephen G. Oswald, chairman, president and CEO of Ducommun.

“It offers us an opportunity to partner with a highly respected university and research institute on the latest technologies and advancements while applying our existing expertise in lightning protection capabilities and solutions for aerospace and defense to support this targeted use in the wind energy sector,” he adds.

Ducommun’s LDS currently supports approximately 3,000 wind turbine blades worldwide with its segmented diverter strips.

Photo: Ducommun-built lightning diverter strips