Diamond WTG Engineering & Services Appoints Tallman to President, CEO

Diamond WTG Engineering & Services Inc. has appointed Mark Tallman as president and CEO. Tallman succeeds Harm Toren, who led Diamond for the past five years.

“Tallman is an exceptional leader,” says Ichiro Matsuura, chairman at Diamond. “With more than 35 years of experience in the energy industry, he brings a deep understanding of renewable resources. I’m confident in Tallman’s leadership, expertise and ability to drive growth and deliver solutions for our customers.”

Tallman has been an officer and key member of Diamond since December 2015 as the vice president of commercial and procurement. Previously, he spent more than 30 years at PacifiCorp in roles spanning engineering, energy transactions and renewable resources.

“I am honored and excited to have the opportunity to lead Diamond,” says Tallman. “We will continue to focus on safety and customer satisfaction as we grow our ISP business in the U.S. As a group company of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Diamond is positioned to support our customers based on our technical, supply chain and asset management capabilities.”

Diamond WTG Engineering & Services Inc. is headquartered in Portland, Ore., and has a logistics and operations center in Snyder, Texas, and a blade facility in Santa Teresa, N.M. Diamond provides technical support, wind turbine parts and scheduled/elective maintenance services. In addition, the company provides solutions for wind turbine owners – as well as independent assessments for prospective or end-of-warranty owners.

Photo: Mark Tallman