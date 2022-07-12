Constellation Clearsight, Voliro Utilize Drones for Energy Infrastructure Inspections

Energy inspection company Constellation Clearsight has signed long-term agreement with Voliro AG, a technology provider that specializes in developing advanced airborne robots for critical infrastructure inspection and maintenance.

“Voliro’s highly maneuverable, advanced aerial inspection platform combined with Clearsight’s experienced experts will provide customers with actionable insights about the structural integrity of their equipment without risking the safety of a human inspector,” says Jimmy Carter, general manager of Constellation Clearsight.

Clearsight will provide its customers with the Voliro T flying robot to further advance its inspection offerings for utilities. The Voliro T employs six degrees of freedom to fly effortlessly and steadily in the air and to touch objects at any angle. This 360-degree drone will enable Clearsight to go further with non-destructive testing and provide ultrasonic testing and dry-film thickness measurements to its customers.

“Constellation Clearsight presents us with an incredible opportunity – their qualified experts have the knowledge, resources and physical assets to offer solutions to plant owners to perform inspections faster and safer than before,” comments Mina Kamel, CEO of Voliro.