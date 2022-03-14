AMSOIL Continues Quality Certification with APQP4Wind

Wind turbine gearbox lubricant supplier AMSOIL Inc. has renewed its APQP4Wind certification. APQP4Wind is a non-profit organization founded by wind turbine manufacturers and suppliers. Its mission is to standardize and simplify processes that ensure product quality across the wind industry. The organization facilitates and strengthens relationships between manufacturers and suppliers to increase efficiency.

“We’re excited to continue our relationship with APQP4Wind,” says Dave Meyer, vice president at AMSOIL Wind and Industrial Business. “Our certification demonstrates the quality of our products for wind assets. It offers additional assurance to our wind customers that they’re getting the best possible lubricants for their equipment.”

AMSOIL developed a synthetic gearbox lubricant that delivers protection and longer service life in the demanding conditions in which turbines operate. It has a proven record of more than 10 years of continuous run time with no additive top offs, which helps turbine gearboxes last as designed, or longer, reducing maintenance and costs. AMSOIL also formulates hydraulic oil, grease and other products for the wind industry.

“Our APQP4Wind membership will continue to help us develop world-class lubricants and value-added services for the wind-energy market,” adds Meyer. “Wind energy is a vital part of our business, and we’re committed to continued innovation in the renewable-energy market.”