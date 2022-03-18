XCMG’s Crane Sets Wind Turbine Hoisting Record at 172+12 Meters

XCMG’s 1,000-ton crawler crane, XGC15000A, has set a new world record after completing its first single-arm wind power hoisting operation at a height of 172+12 meters for the Jinjiaozhou wind power farm in Qingdao, China.

Weighing in at 118 tons, the 4.5 MW wind power turbine hoisted to a height of 170 meters with the diameter of the impeller reaching 156 meters. It adopts the prestressed fatigue resistant framed steel pipe wind power tower that greatly increases the height of the wind turbine when compared with the common 120-140 meters flexible tower in the industry, which better utilizes wind resources and increases power generation efficiency. However, the higher installation height posed greater challenges for the crawler crane.

The flat and open project site usually experiences strong wind greater than level 5, and the fully prepared construction team quickly completed the operation during a short “wind-free” time window.

“The tower height at this wind farm will reach 180 meters or even above 200 meters, and facing these challenges, we found that XCMG had already taken everything into consideration. We believe XCMG can fully meet our needs in the future,” notes Di Caijin, who was responsible for the on-site hoisting operation. The successful installation makes the XGC15000A the world’s first wind power crawler crane to achieve a hoisting height of 170 meters.