WWS Expands Company Offerings with Blade, Composite Repair Services

As part of its long-term growth strategy, World Wind & Solar (WWS), a Pearce Services Co. that specializes in repair and maintenance services for commercial and utility-scale renewable wind, solar and energy storage systems (ESS), says it is now providing blade and composite repair services to customers that own and operate wind power assets.

“WWS has a great reputation for quality, safety and services,” says Scott Bryan, vice president of wind services at WWS. “Following our acquisition by Pearce Services, we enhanced our focus and investments into broadening the specialized services we provide for our customers. Having a team of technicians and field service engineers solely focused on blade and composite repairs makes WWS a one-stop-shop for any and all services required on a wind or solar farm.”

WWS says it is now offering these new services across the U.S.:

Full blade and composite repair services, including blade inspection, leading edge repair/upgrade, vortex generator installation, lightning strike repair and major structural repair

Field service engineering support for specialized composite repairs and blade inspections

Specialized lifts to enable safe, effective and efficient repairs

A team of highly trained technicians with 10+ years of industry experience

Full composites supply chain and inventory management capabilities from its 32,000 sq. ft. warehouse located just outside of Chicago

WWS says it has met the rapid growth of the industry by enhancing its service capabilities and growing its team. WWS serves its OEM, owner and operator customers with over 500 technicians working in the field. These new wind technical services are a natural evolution in the company’s ability to serve a diverse set of customers and extend the career path for its professionals. Furthermore, the company’s in-house technical training programs have been developed to ensure technician safety – while efficiently delivering results in the field.

