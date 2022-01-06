With Kardie-TGM Wind Purchase, HOLT Offers Work Platforms for Wind Installations

HOLT has acquired Kardie Equipment/TGM Wind Services, a North American distributor of the Bronto Skylift, a truck-mounted aerial work platform.

With the acquisition, Kardie Equipment/TGM Wind Services will retain its name and operate as an independent, wholly owned subsidiary of HOLT. Kardie Equipment/TGM Wind Services will serve as a complementary business to other HOLT divisions, offering the Bronto Skylift for sale and rent (with or without operators).

“We are proud to be a part of the HOLT family of businesses, a values-based organization with a commitment to safety,” states Kevin Darby, founder of Kardie Equipment/TGM Wind Services. “This partnership will allow for expanded products and services for our customers while making our operations more efficient.”

While many aerial work platforms can get workers 150 feet in the air, TGM Wind Services and the Bronto Skylift provide a working height of up to 341 feet, making it the safest and most efficient way to lift labor and operate at extreme heights.

“HOLT seeks to partner with like-minded organizations and Kardie Equipment/TGM Wind Services aligns perfectly with our core values,” says Peter J. Holt, CEO and general manager of HOLT CAT. “This acquisition will help us bring added value to our customers with a safe, premium product that supports multiple industries who have a need to reach challenging heights.”