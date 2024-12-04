Vaisala Introduces New Tool for Collecting Wind Data

Vaisala has debuted its Ultrasonic Wind Sensor WM80, a robust sensor engineered specifically for the demanding conditions of onshore and offshore wind farms and maritime environments.

The company says the WM80 delivers accurate, reliable wind data – even in severe weather. It brings accurate wind information to wind turbine control, offshore vessel dynamic positioning, and navigation systems, enhancing performance and safety.

“Leaning on insights from multiple decades of experience in professional wind measurement and wind turbine technology, we understand the challenges of meeting the demanding conditions of modern wind farms,” says Matthieu Boquet, head of wind operations at Vaisala. “This innovative, robust, and compact sensor delivers highly reliable data for turbine control, helping to secure maximum power production and seamless operations. Further value creation and cost reduction can be gained when used in combination with a Nacelle-mounted lidar.”





Vaisala’s WINDCAP sensor technology uses three transducers, capturing 50% more wind signal compared to conventional ultrasonic technologies, to maintain measurement accuracy and reliability. The rugged, robust technology withstands extreme conditions while its compact design easily installs in tight spaces. The fully heated anemometer ensures stable performance, even in arctic environments.

Reliable wind direction data is crucial for achieving maximum available energy. In addition to excellent measurement accuracy, the correct sensor alignment is critical for high-quality wind direction data. The modular sensor design, together with the easy-to-use alignment tools, ensures that the sensor is always aligned perfectly. These trustworthy wind measurements also help maritime vessels improve dynamic positioning and navigational safety, Vaisala says.