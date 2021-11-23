WindESCo Sources Phoenix Contact’s Processing Hardware for Swarm Solution

WindESCo, a company focused on accelerating annual energy production (AEP) for wind turbine stakeholders, has signed Phoenix Contact as a strategic technology partner. Phoenix Contact is delivering the swarming solution’s Swarm Edge component, which is installed on each turbine to provide data collection and centralized control.

Faced with squeezed profit margins in an increasingly competitive market, wind farm owners and operators are turning to innovative technologies to improve the profitability of their existing fleets. Significant capital outlays into existing asset management strategies often fail to provide amplified returns due to a narrow focus on individual turbine performance – driving the development of new approaches to asset optimization.

The recently launched WindESCo Swarm technology is a patented solution for autonomous, cooperative control of wind assets. The system, licensable by OEMs and partners, enables turbines to cooperatively adjust positioning to mitigate wake effects and boost production for the entire farm – not just single machines – by 3-5% annually.

To optimize wind energy generation across an entire site, Swarm brings together the latest advances in industrial Internet of Things and artificial intelligence, enabled by on-site hardware such as edge processing units within individual turbines and a central server on site, which in turn communicates with cloud servers to coordinate turbine movements optimally across the plant.

“Our customers have come to equate Phoenix Contact with long-term systems and infrastructure reliability due to their consistent high standards, domain expertise and innovative outlook,” says Ed Wagner, CRO of WindESCo. “Collaborating with Phoenix Contact to deploy our latest technology ensures that our solution is reliable, scalable and ready to revolutionize AEP optimization for wind farms globally.”

A key component of WindESCo Swarm is Swarm Edge, which resides within each turbine. This hardware has been created for WindESCo by Phoenix Contact USA.

“WindESCo has demonstrated its leadership on AEP improvement for wind assets for years,” states Patrick McCurdy, vice president of industry management and automation for Phoenix Contact USA. “Phoenix Contact is delighted to deepen its relationship with WindESCo following the Swarm TM launch, and is proud to play a part in bringing the technology to the market for the first time, heralding a new autonomous, cooperative approach to boosting wind asset energy generation.”