WindCom Names Lee New Director of Engineering

Wind Composites Service Co. LLC (WindCom), a U.S. provider of wind blade services, says Ken Lee has joined WindCom’s management team as the director of engineering. Lee will be responsible for contributing to the company’s development of products and services for the industry.

“We are extremely excited about the new dimension that Lee brings to our engineering team,” says Tim Hertel, CEO of WindCom. “His strong background in the industry, including experience designing, manufacturing and testing blades for one of the top turbine manufacturers in the world, will allow WindCom to provide enhanced engineering support to our customers.”

Lee’s professional background includes over 10 years working in the wind industry, leading roles in rotor blade product development and advanced technology R&D for rotor blades.

“I’m looking forward towards this new challenge and working with our customers, ensuring the delivery of quality and cost-effective blade composites repair services as WindCom strives to lower LCOE and provide blade O&M solutions to the wind industry,” says Lee.

Photo: Ken Lee