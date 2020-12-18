Westwood Acquires Wind Energy Branch of EAPC

Westwood Professional Services Inc., a national surveying and engineering services provider for wind energy and public infrastructure projects, has completed the acquisition of EAPC’s Wind Energy business. EAPC’s wind energy team has provided assessment and consulting services on more than 30,000 MW of wind farm projects throughout North America, South America and Europe.

Jay Haley, Brian Muhs and Anthony Schrader have joined Westwood as part of the acquisition. Haley, previously principal of wind energy at EAPC, will support the integration of EAPC wind clients in his new role as wind resource specialist at Westwood.

“Haley, Muhs and Schrader’s experience will bolster Westwood’s wind resource capabilities and increase the suite of available wind services to our clients,” says Steve Windingland, vice president of wind at Westwood.

Westwood’s new team members bring additional services in wind resource assessment, met tower installation and service, sodar sensing equipment deployment, turbine, noise and shadow flicker studies, microwave beam path studies and general project development due diligence.

Westwood will also be the sole sales and service provider of windPRO in the U.S. and Canada. windPro software is used by many stakeholders in the wind industry. Westwood says it is eager to continue to implement and promote its capabilities in future work.

Photo: Through its recent acquisition, Jay Haley, Brian Muhs and Anthony Schrade have joined Westwood