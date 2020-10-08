Vestas Upgrades EnVentus Platform Turbines

Vestas has upgraded the EnVentus platform’s existing turbine variants to 6.0 MW standard rating.

The upgrade to 6.0 MW delivers an increase in energy production of more than 3% compared to 5.6 MW depending on site-specific conditions, while siteability parameters are maintained. The upgrade is enabled by advancements in load assessment and hardware upgrades specific to the generator, gearbox and cooling system.

At the same time, Vestas is installing the V162-6.0 MW prototype turbine at the Østerild National test center for large wind turbines in Western Jutland, Denmark. It will be installed next to the V150-5.6 MW prototype that is already upgraded to 6.0 MW. Following final installation of the V162-6.0 MW turbine in mid-October, the prototype will undergo an extensive test and verification program to ensure reliability before serial production commences in the second quarter of 2021.

“With this upgrade, we once again optimize our technology offering and reduce of the cost of energy with our commitment to innovation and product development,” says Anders Nielsen, CTO of Vestas. “It marks an important step forward in our journey to realise the potential of our modular EnVentus platform architecture and it is a great achievement by the many Vestas employees involved.”

With tip height up to 250 m and a swept area of more than 20,000 m2, the V162-6.0 MW applies the largest rotor size in the Vestas portfolio to maximize energy production at low to medium wind sites.

Introduced in 2019, the Enventus platform builds on and leverages proven technology from the 2 MW, 4 MW and 9 MW platforms to meet customization needs more efficiently through advanced modularity. Since the launch of the EnVentus platform, Vestas has secured orders for more than 1 GW across four different markets.

Photo: Vestas’ landing page