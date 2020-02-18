Vestas Unveils the EnVentus Turbine to the Swedish Market

Vestas says it has secured a 39 MW order and a 30-year service contract from a long-term customer – Stena Renewables AB – for the Riskebo wind energy project in the Hedemora Municipality in Sweden.

The project will be the first in Sweden to leverage the EnVentus V162-5.6 MW turbine’s rotor size and high capacity factor to achieve energy production.

“We are building this project in collaboration with the developer and wind turbine owner, Dala Vind AB. The new Vestas EnVentus platform helps us utilize the project’s total potential, with high yearly production and long turbine lifetime,” says Peter Zachrisson, CEO of Stena Renewables.

The project will feature a VestasOnline Business SCADA solution, lowering turbine downtime and thus optimizing energy output. The contract further includes supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a 30-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement.

“With this order, we continue to build on our valued collaboration with Stena Renewables AB, with whom we have a strong partnership in the Nordics. Together, we have developed a versatile solution for the Riskebo wind power plant, leveraging the large operational envelope and exceptional energy capture of the V162-5.6 MW turbine variant from our EnVentus platform,” says Juan Furones, director of Swedish sales at Vestas Northern & Central Europe.

Turbine delivery is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2021, while commissioning is planned for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Photo: Stena Renewables AB’s landing page