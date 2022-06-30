Vestas Repowers Solano Wind Project with V150-4.5 MW Turbines

Vestas has received an 86 MW order from the Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) to repower the Solano Wind Project Phase 4 wind farm in California.

The order consists of 19 V150-4.5 MW wind turbines, which will replace the site’s current legacy V47-660 kW wind turbines. With this order, the collective Solano Wind Project will have a total capacity of about 300 MW.

“Repowering wind turbines is an efficient solution to extend the life of a wind project, and we’re thrilled SMUD is partnering with Vestas once again on the Solano 4 project phase and utilizing our proven 4 MW platform technology to bring renewable energy to the greater Sacramento area,” says Laura Beane, president of Vestas North America.

“SMUD has long partnered with Vestas, a world leader in sustainable technologies, to produce wind power generation at the Solano Wind Farm,” states Lora Anguay, SMUD’s chief zero carbon officer. “The retooling and expansion of the Solano Wind Farm will further boost SMUD’s clean energy mix with proven clean energy technologies and is a step forward in our vision of eliminating all carbon emissions from the region’s power supply by 2030.”

The order includes a full engineering procurement construction (EPC) contract. Vestas will provide a full turn-key solution with delivery, installation and commissioning of the turbines.

“Partnering with SMUD each step of the way on this project solidifies the trust and collaboration between Vestas and SMUD, and we look forward to showcasing our end-to-end capabilities as we repower the Solano 4 project,” comments Ramit Bajaj, senior vice president of construction and operations for Vestas North America.

The order also includes a 10-year active output management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimized performance of the asset. To further strengthen the partnership with SMUD and ensure the successful operations of the collective Solano Wind Project, Vestas also extended its multi-year service agreements for the Solano 2 and Solano 3 project phases at the same site.

Turbine delivery for Solano 4 begins in the fourth quarter of 2023 with commissioning scheduled for the second quarter of 2024.