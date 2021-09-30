Vestas Picks Up Orders for Two U.S. Wind Projects

Vestas has secured an order for two undisclosed wind projects in the U.S. totaling 63 MW. The order consists of 15 V117-4.2 MW turbines, with eight turbines at one project and seven turbines at the other project.

For both projects, Vestas deliver supply and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimized performance of the asset.

Turbine deliveries for both projects are expected to begin in the third quarter of 2022, with commissioning scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2022.