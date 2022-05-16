Vestas Debuts V163-4.5 MW Turbine Focused on Low, Medium Wind Speeds

Vestas has introduced the new V163-4.5 MW wind turbine, expanding the company’s 4 MW platform and offering superior performance in medium- to low-wind conditions.

The V163-4.5 MW features an 18% increase in swept area and delivers up to 10% higher annual energy production (AEP) at park level compared to the V150-4.5 MW depending on site-specific conditions. With 80.1-meter blades, the V163-4.5 MW has a large rotor-size-to-rating ratio resulting in a higher capacity factor and an increased power output at medium and lower wind speeds when demand for renewables is high. Furthermore, temperature operation is increased by 4º compared the V150-4.5 MW. This leads to improved production predictability and stability with the potential to increase the value of energy.

“The V163-4.5 MW improves business case certainty for our customers, and as it is built on one of the world’s most installed wind turbine platforms with a well-established global supply chain, it allows us to realize the full value of the investments made by Vestas and our suppliers through extending our technology lifecycles,” says Anders Nielsen, Vestas’ chief technology officer. “The V163-4.5 MW reduces the risk for customers, while ensuring that we design for scalability, which is key to our technological ambitions. This signals a new step in Vestas’ journey to drive industrialization across renewables, and a pathway to increased profitability for the wind industry.”

The V163-4.5 MW is globally applicable, although it is particularly relevant for sites in the U.S., Latin America, South Africa and parts of southern Europe.

“The V163-4.5 MW turbine is optimized for medium to low wind speeds, unlocking new markets across North America,” says Laura Beane, president of Vestas North America. “Built off our proven 4 MW platform, this product utilizes an established supply chain and existing infrastructure, including transportation and installation. The V163-4.5 MW turbine’s diverse suitability and Vestas’ expertise at site-specific towers will allow us to generate more profitable projects across a wide sector of the market. We look forward to continuing to bring innovative technology to the renewables industry and partnering with our customers to accelerate the deployment of wind energy in North America.”