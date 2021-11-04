Vestas Chooses o9 Solutions Platform to Enhance Global Supply Chain Management

o9 Solutions, an enterprise AI software platform provider, is collaborating with Vestas to develop its global supply chain planning capabilities by leveraging the o9 Digital Brain platform.

Vestas services wind turbines in 83 countries. With the demand for renewable energy sources increasing worldwide, Vestas decided to digitally transform its supply chain with the aim of supporting its global growth and its ability to better navigate disruptions.

“The o9 Digital Brain platform will help us connect people, data and processes, thus enabling faster and better decision making,” explains Christophe Mugnier-Pollet, vice president of global supply chain at Vestas. “The flexibility and scalability of the platform will help us improve our supply chain capabilities and enable us to bring the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.”

With o9, Vestas will improve its demand planning and review, supply chain visibility, and global and regional sales and operations. The o9 Digital Brain platform was selected by Vestas due to its ability to leverage modern technology – including the digital twin of the supply chain, big data, AI / ML algorithms, knowledge graphs, and more – to help companies achieve new levels of productivity, speed, and expertise in planning and decision-making.

“Over the past years, there has been significant growth in demand for renewable energy across the globe,” says Igor Rikalo, president and COO of o9 Solutions. “At the same time, the pandemic has highlighted significant challenges in obtaining a reliable supply of raw materials and parts. As a result, industrial companies such as Vestas increasingly see the need for better supply chain visibility, integrated planning, and capacity allocation to help them better fulfill customer demand.”