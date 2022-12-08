Vaisala Upgrades WindCube Lidar with Additional Wind Resource Capabilities

Vaisala, a weather, environmental and industrial measurement company, has enhanced its WindCube lidar by adding new design features, measurement capabilities, and service and support for optimal wind resource assessment in extreme weather conditions across a diverse array of climates.

The latest WindCube enhancements deliver innovative capabilities to ensure uptime and performance in any onshore or offshore environment. The metallic wiper resists corrosion in harsh conditions, while Vaisala’s PTH WXT535 weather sensor delivers accurate measurements of environmental parameters, including wind, rain, temperature and barometric readings. A new winter kit safeguards the lidar from snow and ice.

An increased temperature range (50º C) allows for deployments in the hottest areas around the globe . The enhancements include compatibility with the latest generation of EFOY fuel-cell design for off-grid applications.

A partnership with SmartGrid enables customers to collect reliable data at remote locations with satellite communications. New measurement capabilities ensure data accuracy for increasingly tall turbine hub heights. In partnership with Pavana, users now have the ability to compare lidar data with measurements from an IEC-compliant met mast up to 200 meters.

The new WindCube service agreement streamlines operations, provides online educational resources to stay current on system operations and management, minimizes disruption, and enables operation and minimal downtime in more global locations.