Vaisala Releases Next-Generation WindCube Scan Suite Focused on Wind Measurements

Vaisala has enhanced its WindCube Scan suite to deliver the next generation of lidar technology. New features include a more robust exterior, new scanning head, and enhanced laser design to allow for an operationally consistent range of up to 10 kilometers and more. The innovations to the scanning lidar solution deliver benefits such as enhanced atmospheric measurements used in meteorological forecasting; windshear assessment to mitigate wind hazards for airports; and simplicity, flexibility and data accuracy at any stage of a wind energy project.

“Vaisala’s WindCube Scan suite supports continuous wind measurements that our customers can count on to keep accuracy, safety and efficiency a priority,” says Heikki Joensuu, director of remote sensing at Vaisala. “The versatile device captures real-time data in any location to help decision-makers manage critical weather changes that impact everything from people’s travel plans to reliable energy resources.”

The enhanced laser design of the WindCube Scan suite provides highly accurate measurement up to a maximum distance of 18.9 kilometers while the new casing and heated scanner lens allow the lidar to work in all weather conditions, including humidity, dust, ice, heavy rain and snow. It is reliable in extreme temperatures from -40 degrees to 55 degrees Celsius. Through 4G connectivity, users can now leverage WindCube Scan in more environments – even without an Ethernet cable. New scanning head delivers volume scans to cover 3D volumes and segment scans along an inclined plane, such as a flight glide path in aviation.