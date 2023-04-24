UTI Taps 3t Energy Group to Strengthen Wind Power Technician Program

Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) is partnering with 3t Energy Group to expand the UTI family of schools’ wind power technician training program, currently offered at its MIAT campuses in Canton, Mich., and Houston.

The new agreement means 3t Energy Group will review UTI’s training facilities, help design the curriculum and train its instructors in the development of Global Wind Organisation (GWO)-accredited safety and skills training. UTI is currently in the process of expanding the program to an additional two UTI campuses in 2023 – Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., and Lisle, Ill. – and is exploring future expansion opportunities.

“The demand for skilled workers, specifically in green energy, is the reason why UTI is increasing its capacity to train more students to become wind turbine technicians,” says UTI Division President Tracy Lorenz. “This partnership will uniquely position us to become a market leader in wind energy training.”

3t Energy Group is a provider of training, technology, and simulation solutions to the worldwide energy industry. As a GWO and energy sector training facilitator, 3t works directly with independent and government workforce development organizations in the creation of new, GWO, and industry-accredited training facilities.

UTI says its wind power technician program can be completed in as little as seven months and includes training in everything from materials, processes and welding to electrical theory, climb and rescue, and hydraulics and gears. Graduates are prepared for entry-level careers such as wind service or wind turbine construction technicians, control room operators, or composite technicians.