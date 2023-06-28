UL Solutions Certification Body, DEWI-OCC, Now Accredited

The DEWI Offshore and Certification Centre GmbH (DEWI-OCC), a third-party certification body within applied safety science authority UL Solutions, has been granted accreditation from Deutsche Akkreditierungsstelle GmbH (DAkkS) to operate the UL Type and Component Certification Scheme for Wind Turbines.

The type and component certification process confirms that the wind turbine type, components and systems have been designed, manufactured and tested in conformity with the requirements mandated by international standards and site-specific conditions. Type certification also covers the construction procedures, installation and maintenance of the wind turbine.

“UL Solutions and its accredited certification body, DEWI-OCC, have unparalleled reputations for expertise, technical acumen and safety science influence in the wind industry,” says Kai Grigutsch, managing director of DEWI-OCC in UL Solutions’ Energy and Industrial Automation group. “Our new service empowers the industry to meet international requirements and develop safer wind turbines that play a critical role in the future of renewable energy.”

A component certificate applies to the wind turbine’s significant structural, mechanical and electrical components. A certified component can be integrated into the supply chain of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), making this a cost-effective way for OEMs to select compliant components.

UL Solutions acquired DEWI, a company specializing in wind energy measurement and testing services, and DEWI-OCC, a certifier of onshore and offshore wind facilities, in 2012, strengthening UL Solutions’ role as a full-service provider of evaluation and certification services for wind energy systems’ safety, performance and efficacy.

Wind turbine image from Getty Images