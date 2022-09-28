Transoft, Goldwind Partner on Wind Power Transportation Planning

Transoft Shanghai and Goldwind International have formed a strategic partnership consisting of collaborative projects involving in-depth research and analysis to assist Goldwind in providing safer and more efficient transportation solutions for wind power equipment.

Both parties will focus on the transportation planning of wind turbine blades for conventional vehicles using the swept-path simulation of the vehicle and load to optimize decision-making. Transoft Shanghai will use its vehicle swept-path simulation tool, AutoTURN, and map data to assist Goldwind in modeling the transportation route of wind power equipment.

Transoft Shanghai and Goldwind say they will share their project experience and outcomes upon completion.