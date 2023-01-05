TPI, GE Renewable Energy Continue Blade Supply Agreement

TPI Composites Inc. has extended its supply agreements with GE Renewable Energy through 2025. GE and TPI also plan to work together on GE’s next generation blade types including the possibility of adding more production lines in 2023, in addition to the nine production lines GE has in operation today with TPI.

“We are pleased that GE has extended its relationship with TPI, and we look forward to collaborating on GE’s next generation blade designs and growing our production for them in the U.S. and internationally to continue to enable a cost-effective wind blade supply,” says Bill Siwek, president and CEO of TPI.

“We appreciate the opportunity to expand our long-standing relationship with TPI through this strategic supplier agreement, which enables GE to continue providing competitive, high tech wind turbines to our customers,” states Vic Abate, GE Onshore Wind CEO. “Wind energy has an important and exciting future in the US and around the world, and we look forward to working together with TPI and our customers to deliver on the energy transition.”

In November, TPI announced that it signed an agreement with GE Renewable Energy which enabled them to secure a long-term lease extension of its manufacturing facility in Newton, Iowa, beginning in 2024. TPI has manufactured wind blades for GE since 2008.