Sulzer Schmid Secures Funding to Drive Next Stage of Company Growth

Sulzer Schmid, a Swiss company specializing in unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology for wind blade inspections, has completed a series B funding round led by Swisscanto Invest by Zürcher Kantonalbank.

“By automating the blade inspection process and reducing inspection downtime, they enable increased energy production,” says Nils Granath, from the bank’s private equity team. “Their digitalization and smart robotics contribute to making wind as an energy source more cost-efficient.

The capital raised will be used to expand the company’s team, with a focus on sales and continued investment in the platform technology to provide software as a service. It will also open opportunities to target offshore wind markets and additional segments.

“We’re really excited that our new and existing investors support us in the next stage of our growth,” says Tom Sulzer, Sulzer Schmid’s co-founder and CEO. “We share a common vision to deeply transform the turbine inspection market in the wind industry. Their commitment will enable us to finance the next stage of our company’s development.”

The company says it achieved significant growth in 2020, with the addition of six new countries to its portfolio. It carried out its largest-ever inspection campaign, covering 1,500 wind turbines for Vestas NCE. Further contracts have been signed this year to serve customers in more than 25 countries on four continents.