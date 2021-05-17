SkySpecs Adds Two European Wind Energy Companies to Portfolio

SkySpecs has acquired two European wind energy companies: Fincovi, a provider of financial asset management, and Vertikal AI, a company that specializes in predictive maintenance for wind energy. The combined entity brings together data insight and automation to help wind farm owners and operators optimally invest in, maintain and manage their assets for sustainable returns.

“Our global customers are facing critical challenges when it comes to budgeting and maximizing the life and returns of their assets as the wind industry matures,” says Danny Ellis, CEO of SkySpecs. “We are thrilled to join forces with these two great companies to equip global wind customers with the tools to best utilize capital and keep a pulse on their assets’ health and performance. Our vision requires world-class data, predictive insight and automation.”

As the wind industry matures, and assets age, there is an urgent need for wind farm owners, operators and OEMs to seek out data-driven predictive insight and automation to best manage operating expenses, extend asset life and realize optimal total production.

SkySpecs provides end-to-end solutions from robotics and AI-driven predictive analytics for wind blade and drivetrain maintenance and financial asset management. SkySpecs says its suite of solutions leads to lower operational costs and higher returns on wind assets, supporting the performance of the top wind producers in the world. SkySpecs operates in 26 countries on five continents.