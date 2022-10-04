Siemens Gamesa Upgrades Onshore Wind Platform to 7 MW

Siemens Gamesa has launched a new product based on the 5.X series with a rated power of 7 MW. The new SG 7.0-170 turbine has evolved from the original SG 6.6-170 turbine and is particularly aimed at medium- to high-wind sites globally.

“This is a natural evolution of the species,” says Siemens Gamesa’s CEO Jochen Eickholt. “The Siemens Gamesa 5.X has already offered our customers one of the most powerful machines providing green energy in the onshore landscape, and we can now boost its capacity even higher. This will provide real benefits for our partners, and we will work closely with them to guarantee we continue to deliver sustainable energy to the world with this benchmark turbine.”

The first Siemens Gamesa 5.X turbine was installed in Sweden at the 231 MW Skaftåsen project. Since that first project, customers have placed orders for the wind turbine in many other countries, including Brazil, Finland, Germany, Romania and Spain.