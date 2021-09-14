Siemens Gamesa Upgrades Onshore Turbine Power Output

Siemens Gamesa has upgraded its next-generation onshore platform, increasing power output to 6.6 MW. The new SG 6.6-155 and SG 6.6-170 turbines will now offer a higher unitary power, in turn delivering a lower levelized cost of energy (LCoE) for customers.

The increase will optimize performance in high, medium and low-wind conditions for the Siemens Gamesa 5.X platform. Both turbines can now offer greater annual energy production and optimized project CAPEX. This is made possible in part through using a modular, flexible design to ease logistics, construction, operation and maintenance costs, as well as reducing the OPEX, which results in a lower cost of energy for projects.

Both turbines combine a flexible power rating from 5.6 MW to 6.6 MW, with two of the largest rotor diameters in the market, 155 and 170 meters. The new rating, together with the biggest rotor in the industry, configures the Siemens Gamesa 5.X as the highest yielding onshore turbine in the industry, the company says.

The company signed its first contract for the Siemens Gamesa 5.X platform for the 231 MW Skaftaasen project in late 2019. Since then, the company has sold almost 3 GW of the platform to customers from the Nordics to Brazil.

“The reception of the Siemens Gamesa 5.X platform has shown this is a competitive technology delivering an attractive LCoE for our customers,” says Lars Bondo Krogsgaard, CEO of Siemens Gamesa’s onshore business. “Technology like this helps Siemens Gamesa to unlock the full potential of wind by increasing the power output of our turbines and deliver more pioneering solutions in the onshore sector.”

The first prototypes of the Siemens Gamesa 5.X, the SG 6.6-155 (in Alaiz, Spain) and the SG 6.6-170 (Hovsore, Denmark), are currently up, connected and in the testing phase.