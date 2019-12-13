Siemens Gamesa to Deploy Most Powerful Geared Onshore Wind Turbine

Siemens Gamesa is supplying its most powerful geared onshore wind turbine ever, the SG 5.8-155, to the Skaftåsen project in Sweden. The first of the 35 units, all with a flexible power rating operating at 6.6 MW, will be installed in the second quarter of 2021.

The 231 MW order marks the debut of the Siemens Gamesa 5.X platform. The 5.X family offers the largest unitary power on the market, as well as the largest-rotor diameters – 155 and 170 meters – resulting in maximum performance in high-, medium and low-wind conditions. Both turbines yield greater annual energy production per wind turbine and optimized project cap-ex.

The turbines also feature a modular, flexible design for maximum ease of logistics, construction and O&M, as well as reducing the op-ex, which results in a lower cost of energy for projects.

“Our vision has been to create the most competitive onshore product for any site condition and requirements. We can increase the operating rating power or adapt the Siemens Gamesa 5.X to low temperature conditions – and we have designed it with two rotor variants and carbon caps on blades. We are pushing the boundaries of onshore wind power with this platform, which offers the largest AEP in the onshore segment. And we are very pleased to partner up with pioneering companies such as Arise and Foresight who are willing to take wind power to the next level with us,” says Alfonso Faubel, Siemens Gamesa’s onshore business unit CEO.

To adapt successfully to temperatures that can reach -15º C in Fågelsjö, where the turbines will be installed, they will be delivered in the cold climate version of the platform, capable of withstanding -40°C and operating at temperatures as low as -30°C. The turbines will feature the STC, a turbine control software system also used for Siemens Gamesa offshore products, meaning that all enhancements can be transferred, facilitating the work of the service technicians.

The project is being developed by Arise AB, one of Sweden’s leading developers. The project has been acquired by funds managed by Foresight, a U.K.-based renewable energy infrastructure investor.