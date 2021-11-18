Siemens Gamesa, RES Grow Canadian Partnership with 100 MW Turbine Order

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has signed its first project with Renewable Energy Systems (RES) in Canada to supply the 100 MW Hilda wind project in Alberta. Siemens Gamesa will supply 20 SG 5.0-145 turbines, providing clean affordable power for around 50,000 homes.

“In partnership with RES and through the Hilda wind power project, we are two global corporations truly working to generate positive impact within our local communities and this project is proof of that,” says Shannon Sturgil, CEO of Onshore North America at Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. “RES continues to be a key partner in providing clean energy solutions, as well as a strong global citizen in the communities we serve, and we are proud to expand our partnership with them into Canada.”

The 71-meter blade on the SG 4.X platform integrates aerodynamics and noise reduction features – including Siemens Gamesa DinoTails Next Generation technology – to guarantee a high production of energy and reduced noise emission levels. This reduction in noise will improve the performance at the Hilda wind power project while remaining within the mandated noise emission levels. Siemens Gamesa currently has orders for more than 1.2 GW of power in western Canada with the SG 4.X platform for installation through 2023.

“We are pleased to announce Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy as the turbine supplier for our 100 MW Hilda wind project in Alberta,” says Peter Clibbon, RES’ senior VP of development. “Siemens Gamesa is a global leader in wind technology, and we look forward to delivering clean, renewable energy and helping Alberta meet its 30% renewable energy goal by 2030.”