Siemens Gamesa Reaches 100th Installation Milestone for 5.X Onshore Wind Turbine

The Siemens Gamesa 5.X onshore platform has reached a milestone, with the 100th wind turbine installed at the 372 MW Björnberget wind farm near Ange, Sweden, for partners Prime Capital and Enlight. The first Siemens Gamesa 5.X prototypes were installed in Denmark and Spain at the beginning of 2021.

Designed and built at Siemens Gamesa’s facilities in Agreda, Spain, and Vagos, Portugal, the Siemens Gamesa 5.X is now installed in six projects in Sweden and Brazil, just one year after it was first introduced at the Skaftaasen wind farm, in Sweden.

The Siemens Gamesa 5.X wind turbine portfolio continues to evolve. The company just launched a new variant called the SG 7.0-170, which will have a 7 MW rating helping customers to produce even more clean, green energy.

The Siemens Gamesa 5.X is the largest unit capacity in the onshore portfolio, with a rated capacity of up to 7 MW, and the largest rotor diameters, 155 and 170 meters, resulting in maximum performance in high, medium and low-wind conditions.

The Siemens Gamesa 5.X onshore platform has an installed wind fleet of more than 104.5 GW worldwide, enough to power 90.2 million households.

“To reach a century of 5.X turbines installed in such a short time is a huge achievement for everyone in Siemens Gamesa, especially in the face of tough external challenges over the last few years,” says Clark MacFarlane, CEO of Siemens Gamesa’s operations in Northern Europe and the Middle East. “The platform is delivering for our customers and for the end user of the megawatts of renewable electricity they are generating, and we now look forward to reaching the next 100 of these turbines installed even sooner.”

“We would like to congratulate Siemens Gamesa for achieving this important milestone, as we work together to bring a new era of clean energy to the region,” comments Enlight’s CEO, Gilad Yavetz. “Completing the Björnberget project shall be an important achievement also for Enlight as we grow into one of the leading global renewable energy companies. We expect Björnberget wind farm, one of the largest onshore farms in Europe, to generate first green power soon, and reach full commercial operation during the first quarter of 2023.”