Siemens Gamesa Putting New High-Wind Turbines into Service

Siemens Gamesa is working with Torp Vind I/S for the delivery of three of its new SG 5.0-132 model wind turbines for the Torp Vindmoellepark wind power project in Struer, Denmark.

The turbines will be the first in the world of their kind to be installed, Siemens Gamesa says.

“We are happy that Torp Vind has renewed our long-standing partnership by choosing our new SG 5.0-132, which is specifically designed for high-wind sites,” says Mikael Nielsen, sales director at Siemens Gamesa. “We have recently introduced this type of wind turbine on the market and are happy that the first order has come from Denmark, as Denmark is one of the markets the product was developed to serve.”

“We will exchange our three old Bonus wind turbines, each featuring 1 MW, from 1999. They have always worked well, and with the high wind we have in this area, we expect the new wind turbines to give us good production,” says Carl Lyngs from Torp Vind I/S.

Construction of the 15 MW Torp Vindmoellepark will begin in late summer 2020. Besides delivery and installation of the wind turbines, Siemens Gamesa has also sold a long-term service contract and will take on service and maintenance of the wind farm for the next 25 years.