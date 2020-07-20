Siemens Games, NRG Systems Partner on Bat Deterrent Systems

NRG Systems Inc., a designer and manufacturer of smart technologies for a range of wind, solar and meteorological applications, says Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) is providing installation support for its bat deterrent systems.

NRG’s bat deterrent systems use ultrasound to dissuade bats from entering the rotor-swept zone of a turbine. Each system features multiple ultrasound-generating units that are mounted on the nacelle of a turbine, as well as a controller unit for seamless integration into a wind plant’s SCADA system.

“We are always looking for ways to mitigate risks to wildlife. Working with NRG to bring the bat deterrent technology to our customers has been advantageous for all stakeholders,” says James Crouse, aftermarket category manager at Siemens Gamesa.

“When Siemens Gamesa performs the installation, we are giving our customers peace of mind knowing the structural integrity of the wind turbine is preserved and the warranty intact,” he adds.

The first SGRE-led installation took place in April at Northland Power’s 100 MW Grand Bend Wind Farm in Grand Bend, Ontario, Canada. Wind plants in Ontario are subject to some of the most stringent bat mortality regulations in the world. To mitigate risk and help conserve local bat populations, SGRE installed bat deterrent systems on six of the site’s 40 Siemens Gamesa wind turbines.

In June, Siemens Gamesa installed bat deterrent systems on all eight of the direct drive wind turbines at Auwahi Wind, a 21 MW wind farm co-owned by AEP Energy Partners and BP Wind Energy. Auwahi is located on the southeast coast of Maui, Hawaii, where conservation of the endangered Hawaiian hoary bat is particularly pressing.

Siemens Gamesa plans to install bat deterrent systems at additional wind plants in North America in the coming months.