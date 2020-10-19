SGRE Tests, Approves New Wind Lidar Technology from ZX Lidars

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) says it has tested and approved a nacelle-based wind lidar, the ‘ZX TM,’ a new technology from ZX Lidars, a provider of wind lidar products.

Based on the positive results achieved, both on the medium- and long-range measurements, SGRE has approved the use of the nacelle based continuous wave scanning lidar ‘ZX TM’ for power performance testing.

Importantly and in addition to this, operational ‘rotor equivalent’ power curves can also be measured with ZX TM’s 50 points around the full rotor swept area, particularly important for turbines with larger rotor diameters offshore and on onshore sites with complex veer or shear profiles.

This specific Lidar – ‘ZX TM’- allows the power curve of SGRE wind turbines to be measured and verified as a function of the hub height wind speed and may be, when agreed with the customer, used instead of the procedure described in the IEC61400-12-1:2017 (ed. 1/ed. 2) using a meteorological mast and anemometry installation.

ZX Lidars provides wind lidar products, ZX 300, ZX 300M and ZX TM for wind energy and meteorological applications. These lidars deliver accurate wind measurements in both onshore and offshore applications at measurement heights/ranges across the full swept area of the blades of modern wind turbines.

Photo: The ZX TM wind lidar