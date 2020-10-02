Sentient Science, Croda Partner to Extend Turbine Durability

Croda Int., a company that creates, makes and sells specialty chemicals, has entered into a new partnership with Sentient Science to explore the use of Croda’s Rewitec additives on wind turbine gearboxes and main bearings.

In 2019, Croda acquired Rewitec GmbH and began to offer energy technologies customers nano- and micro-particle-based additives to increase the durability of machinery by lowering friction and reducing wear. Sentient Science validated Rewitec’s DuraGear gearbox oil additives for use in wind turbine gearboxes in 2017.

The partnership will see Sentient apply physics and data, combined with Croda’s Rewitec additives, to calculate the lifetime extension of critical rotating components. It will also examine how Rewitec’s GR400 grease additive, developed specifically for main bearing durability improvements, can improve equipment lifetime.

“The competitive energy market is forcing energy producers to optimize maintenance practices and reduce operational expenses,” says Scott Gardiner, business development specialist of energy technologies at Croda. “Major correctives are the largest cost drivers in the wind energy market, specifically gearbox or main shaft replacement. Rewitec technology is currently helping customers reduce failure rates and extend the life of these critical assets.”

Sentient Science provides DigitalClone for wind operations and maintenance, which uses a combination of physics and data science to give a holistic view of the health and remaining useful life of an asset’s critical systems and components. This information is used for predictive maintenance programs to reduce operations and maintenance costs and ultimately to prolong asset life. Sentient is able to calculate and demonstrate durability improvements imparted through using Croda’s Rewitec technology, which provides asset owners the option of extending the lifetime of their assets instead of costly part replacements.

Photo: Sentient Science’s Wind web page